Harvey Weinstein Has Cameras Recording His Every Move to Prevent Jeffrey Epstein Incident
The disgraced producer is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape, while the late financier was found dead in his cell in August 2019.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Harvey Weinstein is reportedly being filmed "non-stop" while in prison in a bid to prevent injury or death behind bars.

According to TMZ, the disgraced producer - who is currently serving his sentence in New York's Wende Correctional Facility after being convicted of rape - is "having cameras record his every move".

A source told the outlet that "a correctional officer is assigned to follow Weinstein anytime he's on the move from within the state prison he's currently serving his sentence at", while "whichever guard is assigned to shadow him for the day has a camera on him at eye-level".

Apparently, the filming is part of security measures to keep Weinstein safe while he's in jail, following the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, inside his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell in August, 2019.

While Epstein was meant to have been monitored closely by guards on duty, he was found dead in his cell with injuries to his neck. The jury is still out on whether or not he'd committed suicide or been murdered. He died while he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison term for forcibly performing oral sex on Miriam Haleyi and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann.

He still faces a string of other lawsuits from alleged victims, as well as additional criminal counts, including rape, in Los Angeles.

Weinstein, who is also appealing his Big Apple conviction, maintains all sexual encounters were consensual.

