Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance
The 'Jenny from the Block' singer's short hair, sexy catsuit and chair dance during her set at the American Music Awards draw comparison to Beyonce's 2014 Grammys performance.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has created a buzz online following her performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, but not all for a good reason. The singer has been accused of stealing Beyonce Knowles' concept for her set at the Sunday, November 22 show.

The "Hustlers" star set the temperature rising with her steamy performance that night as she donned a semi-sheer catsuit while performing "Pa Ti". Rocking short hair, she also showed sensual chair dance with several backup dancers during her solo set.

J.Lo was later joined by Maluma to deliver "Lonely". The 51-year-old actress seduced her collaborator as she hopped on top of a table and got hot and heavy with the 26-year-old Colombian-born singer.

While many were mesmerized by J.Lo's performance, Beyhive couldn't help noticing that the Latina songstress/dancer's outfit, look and dance were similar to their favorite artist's at the 2014 Grammy Awards. They soon took Twitter to make the accusation against the "On the Floor" hitmaker.

"jlo wanna be beyonce so bad, the thief striked once again," one person posted on the blue bird app alongside a side-by-side picture of J.Lo at 2020 AMAs and Bey at 2014 Grammys. Another remarked, "jlo really had beyonce's grammys 2014 look."

  See also...

"Outfit, hair, dance... but one thing is sure: she CAN'T sing like queen Beyonce. Beyonce is the standard, so I'm not really surprised," a third user slammed J.Lo. A fourth person insisted, "Before y'all talk about 'Beyonce didn't invent dancing on a chair' let's not act like J-Lo didn't have the same outfit, same hairstyle & similar choreography."

Some others claimed J.Lo has had a long history of copying other artists' concepts, with one commenting, "Jennifer has been stealing from black women for years." Another cheeky user, meanwhile, described J.Lo and Maluma's set as "beyonce and jay-z performing drunk in love #AMAs2020."

There were a few, however, who have come to J.Lo's defense, with one saying, "She was inspired by King Bey," instead of stealing from Bey. Another clapped back at the haters, "Everyone is always hating."

"JLO has been doing this chair dance for years even performs it in Vegas y'all are so problematic and bored.. they need to let y'all go outside more," a J.Lo fan claimed. Another person blasted the critics for "reaching."

J.Lo herself has not responded to the allegations of her stealing Bey's concept.

