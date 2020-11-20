 
 

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

In a new QnA video that she posts on her Instagram account, the Oscar-winning actress candidly reveals that it happened when she was 'figuring out my sexuality - like most girls.'

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry is getting candid about her sexual journey. In a new Q&A video that she posted to her Instagram on Thursday, November 19, the 54-year-old actress shared that she first experienced orgasm at an early age.

"I remember my first orgasm," she said during a candid conversation with stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores. She went on detailing, "I did it to myself." When asked how old she as when she had her first orgasm, Berry replied, "11."

The Oscar-winning actress further said it was when she was "figuring out my sexuality - like most girls." As Flores said that she didn't remember her first experience, the "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" star jokingly told her, "Shame on you. I feel bad for you now."

That aside, Berry has been enjoying her time with boyfriend Van Hunt. Things seemingly get serious between the pair a source claimed to PEOPLE that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla (12) and son Maceo (7) to the Grammy winner.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," the insider said. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

It was also said that they celebrated Berry's birthday together in Las Vegas this August. They "respect each other and have a great deal in common," added another source. "Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship. It seems like a really good match."

Berry confirmed their romance in September, sharing a snap on Instagram featuring her staring into the distance as she donned a black T-shirt with Van's name written on it. She paired the casual shirt with a paperboy cap while holding a glass of alcohol in her hand. Getting a little bit cheeky, the actress wrote underneath the photo, "Now ya know…"

