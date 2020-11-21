 
 

Actress Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Found Dead in Miami Beach

Actress Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Found Dead in Miami Beach
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Women of Honor' star has passed away at the age of 56 and her body was recently discovered by authorities near the shoreline in Miami Beach, Florida.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cuban actress Broselianda Hernandez Boudet has been found dead.

The star's body was discovered along the shoreline in Miami Beach, Florida, after her family say she left her home to buy cigarettes. She was 56 years old.

Police confirmed on Thursday (19Nov20) that there were no apparent signs of foul play and officials from the medical examiner's office have yet to determine a cause of death.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the authorities, said a witness called the police early on Wednesday after finding a woman near the shoreline.

Boudet rose to fame in Cuban soap operas in the 1990s, appearing in the likes of "When Water Returns to Land" and "Women of Honor", and went on to appear in movies including movies "Habanera", "Things I Left in Havana", and "Jose Marti: The Eye of the Canary", as the mother of the Cuban independence hero.

  See also...

She filmed "The Companion" in 2015, her final movie before she headed to Miami, where she stayed for five years until her death.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel paid tribute on Twitter following the sad news of Boudet's death, writing, "Farewell to an exceptional actress named Broselianda. We mourn her early loss. Our condolences to her family and friends."

Cuban singer Liuba Maria Hevia also honored the late star on Instagram as she posted that she would "never know how to say goodbye" to Hernandez.

Hernandez is survived by her grown daughter, Sofia, her life partner, and her elderly parents.

In a 2010 interview, she described herself as "very bipolar" while talking about her struggle with mental health issues. "Sometimes I feel eighty years old," so she said.

You can share this post!

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at Tory Lanez in New Diss Track 'Shots Fired'
Most Read
Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle