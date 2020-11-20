 
 

Olivia Culpo Brings Awareness of Endometriosis After Undergoing Surgery

The former Miss Universe opens up on Instagram about her painful condition, and sheds more details on how she 'was misdiagnosed countless times by doctors.'

  Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Olivia Culpo is on the mend. More than two months after informing her fans and followers that she suffered from endometriosis, the former Miss Universe underwent a surgery on Wednesday, November 18, before taking to social media to raise more awareness about the painful condition.

On Thursday, November 19, the 28-year-old got candid about her medical condition via Instagram. "Yesterday I had surgery for my endometriosis. Not a very glamorous post but I felt like I needed to share this to create more awareness around this disease," she wrote alongside some photos of her on a hospital bed.

"Endometriosis is a condition where tissue from the uterine lining decides to grow in other random parts of your body, causing pain. This can interfere with fertility and overall health and honestly, happiness," she explained. "To top things off it is excruciatingly painful but nearly impossible to see through an ultrasound (unless you have endometrioma/chocolate cysts on your ovaries, that's what I had)."

On the reason why she is eager to bring awareness about the condition, the model divulged that she "was misdiagnosed countless times by doctors", adding that they dismissed her pain. "I know a lot of people out there in the Endo community are familiar with these diagnoses which is why I am so passionate about this," she stated. "Painful periods are not normal!!!"

  See also...

After expressing her gratitude to the medical workers, Olivia assured fellow women in similar situation that she did "understand the depression, and overall loneliness that can occur with a condition that is so painful yet so hard to be interpreted by other people outside of the body." She added, "It's hard when chronic pain is not validated and you don't get an answer or understanding.

"To my Endo warriors, I will continue to spread more awareness around endometriosis so that your symptoms can be validated," the beauty queen concluded her lengthy message. "You are not alone and you are so strong !!!!"

Olivia first went public about her medical issue back in August. "I've never publicly said this before, but I have endometriosis. Aka the most excruciatingly painful cramps/periods," she spilled on Instagram, before admitting that she did not want to undergo a surgery at that time.

