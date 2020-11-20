 
 

Missy Elliott Reduces A Bride-to-Be to Tears by Generously Paying for Her Dream Wedding Dress

Missy Elliott Reduces A Bride-to-Be to Tears by Generously Paying for Her Dream Wedding Dress
After the rap icon's act of giving for aspiring model Ireanna Bradshaw makes headlines, one grateful fan brings to light her past charity act when she helped him pay for an operation for his pet dog.

AceShowbiz - Rap icon Missy Elliott has surprised a cash-strapped bride-to-be with an early wedding gift after covering the costs of her dream dress.

Aspiring model Ireanna Bradshaw shared her financial woes on Twitter on Tuesday, November 17, revealing she and her fiance, Roderick Purdie, were planning to tie the knot in March (2021), while also trying to move into their own home together - and the stress of the situation had left her "excited but overwhelmed."

"I have been saving money; but its still a struggle," she continued. "I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible (sic)....."

The North Carolina resident went on to share how she had overcome her body confidence issues to find love, and posted her profile name on mobile payment platform Cash App in the hopes of scoring a few donations from her followers - but the results exceeded her wildest expectations as Missy Elliott came across the tweet, and decided to grant her $1,300 (£980) wedding dress wish.

Responding to Bradshaw's post, Missy wrote, "Your Dress is paid for now... I don't know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app (sic)... May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband."

Missy Elliott's Tweets

Missy Elliott informed cash-strapped bride about her paying for the latter's dream wedding dress.

  See also...

The plus-size model was in a restaurant with her mother when she read the message from her longtime self-love inspiration Missy - and she burst into tears of gratitude.

"(Missy) literally made it possible for me to have my dream dress and be confident on the most precious day in my life (sic)," she told TMZ.

Fans were quick to praise the "Work It" hitmaker for her generosity online after the news emerged, with one devotee reminding people the hip-hop veteran is always performing quiet acts of charity, including helping him pay for an operation for his pet dog.

Sharing Missy's tweet to Bradshaw, the follower, going by the name of Marquise Ivory, wrote, "DO Y'ALL SEE THIS S**T?!! Remind you this woman has paid for my dog's eye surgery (sic). Hearts like this are so rare. You continue to bless so many!"

Missy Elliott's Reply Tweet

Missy Elliott responded to a fan she once assisted in covering for cost of dog's operation.

"May God Bless your dog," Missy replied. "I been looking for you for a while on Twitter to see how your dog been doing since the surgery I pray all is well with your fur baby (sic)."

