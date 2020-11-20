 
 

'Hair' Star Lynn Kellogg Lost Battle With Covid-19 and Cancer

The former Broadway actress has passed away at the age of 77 after she contracted the deadly coronavirus following a recent theatre event amid her struggle with leukemia.

AceShowbiz - Former Broadway star Lynn Kellogg has succumbed to the coronavirus, aged 77.

The actress had already been diagnosed with cancer before contracting COVID-19 after attending a recent theatre event in Branson, Missouri, and she passed away in St. Louis on 12 November (20).

Her husband, John Simpers, told the local Fox news station, "She had a non-life-threatening leukaemia, so that was the big problem when she got COVID. Coupled with that, leukaemia is disastrous."

Kellogg began her career on the small screen with appearances on shows like "The Edge of Night" in 1956 and "The Beverly Hillbillies" in 1966, before landing her big break as an original castmember of Broadway musical "Hair", in which she portrayed Sheila.

Her other credits included TV shows "It Takes a Thief" and "Mission: Impossible", as well as 1969 movie "Charro!", in which she starred alongside Elvis Presley.

Kellogg was also known for her work on the educational series "Animals, Animals, Animals", which aired for six seasons from 1976 and earned her both a Daytime Emmy and a Peabody Award.

"Brady Bunch" actress Maureen McCormick was quick to pay tribute to the late star. "Rest In Peace Sweet Lynn Kellogg," she tweeted. "Love you so very much." She then added in response to a commenter, "Hopefully the vaccine will be here soon."

Fellow actress Dana Delany was equally heartbroken by the sad news. "Wear your damn mask," she urged her online followers in response to the news of Kellogg's passing.

