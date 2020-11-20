 
 

Sharon Stone Among Honorees at Virtual Research Awards

WENN
The 'Basic Instinct' actress is going to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Research in Action event for championing HVI-related organizations.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone is among the honourees at Treatment Action Group's virtual Research in Action Awards.

The livestream ceremony honours those who have worked to help end infectious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis and now Covid-19, and will see the actress recognised for her championing of HIV-related organisations such as amfAR.

Alongside the "Basic Instinct" star, who is to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for leadership in AIDS advocacy, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for public health leadership.

Last month, Stone honoured Fauci as he received the Federal Employee of the Year award during the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals ceremony.

"Thank you for showing us what dignity is like. Thank you for speaking truth to power. Thank you for being brave. Just, thank you," she praised the doctor.

The Research in Action Awards will also honour National Nurses United, the largest professional association of registered nurses, and human rights/HIV activist Steve Wakefield, during a program hosted by journalist and activist Ann Northrop.

The event, which kicks off on 19 November (20) from 7.45 pm ET, is open to anyone, though guests must register to attend. For more information and to book your place, click here: treatmentactiongroup.org.

Earlier this year, Sharon Stone blasted anti-maskers as she revealed her sister, who already has lupus, contracted the virus. "One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it's 5 day wait for results," she said. "Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please."

