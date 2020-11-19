 
 

Lily Collins Insists She Is No Less a Feminist for Being An Excited Bride-to-Be

Aside from talking about her engagement to Charlie McDowell, the 'Emily in Paris' star confesses that her eating disorder issues were on the verge of resurfacing amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lily Collins is refusing to let her status as a wife-to-be impact her stance as a hardcore feminist.

The "Emily in Paris" star, who announced her engagement to filmmaker Charlie McDowell in September, insists that being a giddy bride-to-be shouldn't take anything away from her bid for female empowerment.

"Honestly, I'm so excited to be a wife," she tells Byrdie magazine. "I don't think of it in any way, shape, or form to do with whether or not I'm a feminist. To me, it's more like, 'I can't wait to be with this person, and now we get to plan something that we'll have for the rest of our lives'."

The actress is thrilled to have the milestone to look forward to after grappling with difficulties surrounding an eating disorder and an abusive relationship.

"I think because I'm so introspective and reflective, I've in the past tended to look so inward that I take things out on myself," she adds. "I was in a bad relationship where I felt definitely quieted by that person. And it wasn't encouraged to gain more of a voice or use my voice more. My lack of control turned into: 'How can I control myself?'."

Collins recalls the issues were on the verge of resurfacing amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

She shares, "You're sitting within your thoughts going, 'Well, what do I do with all this? Who are these people in my brain?' We're finding ourselves with this feeling of having no control - so, how do I stay sane, stable, and centred without reverting back to my old ways?".

Collins has plenty to celebrate these days - her Netflix show "Emily in Paris" is a big hit and was recently picked up for a second season.

