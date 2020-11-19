 
 

Emma Corrin on Backlash Over Princess Diana Portrayal on 'The Crown': It's Fiction

Emma Corrin on Backlash Over Princess Diana Portrayal on 'The Crown': It's Fiction
Netflix
TV

The British actress herself admits that playing the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry is daunting, convincing herself, 'This is 'The Crown' 's version of Diana.'

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" season 4 premiered to mixed reviews from viewers. Some praised Emma Corrin's portrayal of beloved British royal family member Lady Diana, while some others were critical of the plot. In response to the backlash, Corrin admitted that this was a "difficult" situation.

During her appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show" on November 16, the actress was asked about recent reports about how royal family and members of British Parliament were not happy with the series' depiction of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles.

"I think for everyone in 'The Crown', we always try and remind everyone that the series that we're in is fictionalized, to a great extent," she shared. "Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction."

However, Corrin could understand that some people might have difficulty in taking a narrative about a real-life figure. "At the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history," she explained. "And even with Diana, it's still very much fresh, I suppose--everything that happened. So I do really understand if people would be upset."

  See also...

"We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters. And as an actor, it's such a joy to really bring a lot to them," she added.

Corrin herself admitted that playing the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was daunting. "This is 'The Crown' 's version of Diana," she convinced herself. "That really changed it for me. It doesn't remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role."

Prior to this, it was reported that Prince Williams wasn't happy with how his parents were portrayed on the hit Netflix series. "The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it. He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money," a source claimed. "In this case, it's dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone's feelings," the insider went on to say. "That isn't right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don't represent the truth."

You can share this post!

Taylor Lautner's Fans in Uproar as He's Not Returning for 'Sharkboy' Spin-Off 'We Can Be Heroes'

DaBaby Continues to Mourn Brother's Death in New Song 'My Brother's Keeper' - Hear Snippet
Related Posts
Royal Family Disapproves of 'The Crown' While Questioning Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

Royal Family Disapproves of 'The Crown' While Questioning Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

Josh O'Connor Felt Awful for Terrifying Emma Corrin in Angry Charles and Diana Scenes

Josh O'Connor Felt Awful for Terrifying Emma Corrin in Angry Charles and Diana Scenes

Emma Corrin Hospitalized After Falling Sick Following Swimming Pool Scene in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin Hospitalized After Falling Sick Following Swimming Pool Scene in 'The Crown'

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

Most Read
Kellyanne Conway's Teen Daughter Urges Fans to Stay Tuned for Her 'American Idol' Audition
TV

Kellyanne Conway's Teen Daughter Urges Fans to Stay Tuned for Her 'American Idol' Audition

Monique Samuels Blasts 'RHOP' Co-Stars for Exiling Her After Candiace Dillard Fight

Monique Samuels Blasts 'RHOP' Co-Stars for Exiling Her After Candiace Dillard Fight

'DWTS' Semi-Finals Recap: 2 Pairs Are Sent Home in Double Elimination

'DWTS' Semi-Finals Recap: 2 Pairs Are Sent Home in Double Elimination

Conan O'Brien Quits TBS Late-Night Show, Brings His Talent to HBO Max

Conan O'Brien Quits TBS Late-Night Show, Brings His Talent to HBO Max

'The Mandalorian' Fans Demand Removal of Gina Carano Over Anti-Mask Tweets

'The Mandalorian' Fans Demand Removal of Gina Carano Over Anti-Mask Tweets

'The Voice' Recap: More Singers Heading to 4-Way Knockout in Final Battle Rounds

'The Voice' Recap: More Singers Heading to 4-Way Knockout in Final Battle Rounds

Royal Family Disapproves of 'The Crown' While Questioning Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

Royal Family Disapproves of 'The Crown' While Questioning Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

Adam Driver Accosts John Oliver for 'Strange' Obsession With Him in 'Last Week Tonight' Skit

Adam Driver Accosts John Oliver for 'Strange' Obsession With Him in 'Last Week Tonight' Skit

Lindsay Lohan Confirms Return on Season 3 of 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Lindsay Lohan Confirms Return on Season 3 of 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Ellen DeGeneres Credits 'Amazing' Staff for People's Choice Awards Win After Toxic Workplace Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres Credits 'Amazing' Staff for People's Choice Awards Win After Toxic Workplace Scandal

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Gives Group Date Rose to an Unexpected Man

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Gives Group Date Rose to an Unexpected Man

'The Voice' Recap: Knockout Rounds Begin, Gwen Stefani Makes a Steal

'The Voice' Recap: Knockout Rounds Begin, Gwen Stefani Makes a Steal

Will Smith Makes Peace With Janet Hubert During 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special

Will Smith Makes Peace With Janet Hubert During 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special