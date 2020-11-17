 
 

Royal Family Disapproves of 'The Crown' While Questioning Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

Back in September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who exited the British royal family in January, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce content for the streaming service.

  Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" has been making headlines after it premiered its season 4 on November 15. Most people seem to love the new season, which focused on Prince Charles and late Lady Diana's story, but that's not the case with the British royal family members.

A so-called friend of Prince Charles claimed to Daily Mail that Prince Williams wasn't happy with how his parents were portrayed on the hit Netflix series, which sees Josh O'Connor playing Prince Charles to Emma Corrin's Princess Diana. "The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it. He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money," the source claimed.

"In this case, it's dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone's feelings," the insider went on to say. "That isn't right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don't represent the truth."

It also seemed like the royal family were suspicious of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multi-year deal with Netflix earlier this year. They allegedly "raised eyebrows about Harry taking millions from the company that's behind all this." The source added, "After all where do much of Netflix's profits come from? 'The Crown'."

Another source believed that the streaming giant was "trolling on a Hollywood budget." The source explained, "There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories--it's all very two-dimensional...The public shouldn't be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened."

Harry and Meghan, who officially stepped back as senior members of the British royal family in January, signed a multi-year deal with bosses at Netflix to produce content for the streaming service in September. As they create a yet-to-be-named production company, Netflix will pay the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an unspecified amount to develop documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming exclusively for the platform.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement at the time. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey Thankful for 'Safe Delivery' After Welcoming Daughter

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Unfollow Each Other on Instagram Amid His New Romance Rumors
