JoJo Siwa Insists Mark Bontempo Is Not 'Toxic' When Responding to Critics After Split

Instagram Celebrity

Stressing that she still has her ex-boyfriend's back, the teen YouTube star assures that he deserves to have people support him and it was their mutual decision not to be in a relationship.

Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa made it clear that she still has Mark Bontempo's back amid backlash following their split. Shortly after finding that her ex-boyfriend was being trolled by angry fans over their breakup, the YouTube sensation responded to critics, insisting that he is not "toxic."

The 17-year-old internet star voiced her support for her former beau by leaving a comment on an Instagram post shared on TikTokRoom on Sunday, November 15. "He is not toxic. We're teenagers. And our relationship didn't work out right now. He did nothing. I did nothing. Just better being friends. Relax," she claimed.

In her lengthy statement, JoJo also stressed, "Mark doesn't deserve hateful things like this. He deserves to have people support him." She added, "You have NO idea about mark and I's relationship. how much fun it was. how happy we both were, and how happy we both are. We decided it's best for us to not be in a relationship.... that's all."

The "Dance Moms" alum additionally pointed out that she and Mark are "still friends" and have each other's back. She then threw in a challenge to haters by writing, "If you don't wanna follow him like the millions of other people on Instagram you don't follow that's fine, but this post is immature."

JoJo's ex has yet to respond to the criticism and address their breakup. His sister Madison Bontempo and her husband Kyler Fisher, however, opened up about the two's "complicated" split in their YouTube video posted on Sunday. "It wasn't a bad break up, they're actually really good friends," he first spilled. "They're just in different parts of life right now."

Madison then chimed in, "They both have a lot they're trying to accomplish. Life is super busy for both of them and it just was really hard. They kind of live half an hour away from each other, so it's hard to commute." She additionally revealed that his brother suggested he would "get back together with JoJo."

The 28-year-old added that she had a call with Jojo. "She says she still loves Mark and they're still super close and they still talk just as much as they did before and they still want to hang out together as friends. So I guess the only thing that's different is that they don't kiss anymore," she divulged.

JoJo and Mark went public with their romance back on National Girlfriend Day in August after hinting that she was not single days earlier. At that time, she shared a TikTok video where the former couple switched their outfit. "Meet Mark:) @mark.bontempo," she captioned the August 1 post.