 
 

Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Mother Spent One Dollar to Buy 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Rights

Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Mother Spent One Dollar to Buy 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Rights
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Reflecting on the success of her 90s teen series, the former 'Melissa and Joey' star points out that the escapist nature of its storyline has always been a popular concept.

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Melissa Joan Hart's mum was so sure that "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" would be a hit that she bought the rights to the comic for a dollar.

The now 44-year-old actress starred as the titular Sabrina in the much-loved TV series from 1996 to 2003 - fresh from the success of her starring role in "Clarissa Explains It All".

And in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Melissa revealed that her mum Paula snapped up the rights to Sabrina after being approached in the school playground.

  See also...

"My mother was handed a comic book on a playground in New York City and it was the 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch', which is an Archie comic," she explained. "And they said we think this would be a great next role for Melissa. My mom took it, went to Archie Comics, bought the rights to it for a dollar (£0.74)."

Sabrina started as a TV movie for Viacom and then turned into a hit sitcom for ABC. As for what made the show such a hit, Melissa mused that the escapist nature of the storyline has always been a popular concept.

"(Shows like 'Bewitched' and 'I Dream of Jeannie') have this element of wish fulfilment, and everybody wants to know what would I do if I had that power?" she said. "They love to see that. I mean, it's why Harry Potter is so big. I think that's something that people really gravitate to. Especially because when times are tough, people want something good to look forward to or something good to watch or something light and easy to watch. And that's what we try to give them."

You can share this post!

Michael Douglas Recalls First Impression of Catherine Zeta-Jones on 20th Wedding Anniversary

JoJo Siwa Insists Mark Bontempo Is Not 'Toxic' When Responding to Critics After Split
Related Posts
Melissa Joan Hart Shares 'Vulnerable' State After Going Through Mammogram Scare

Melissa Joan Hart Shares 'Vulnerable' State After Going Through Mammogram Scare

Melissa Joan Hart Responds to Anti-Semitic Comments Backlash: I'm Just Trying to Explain Better

Melissa Joan Hart Responds to Anti-Semitic Comments Backlash: I'm Just Trying to Explain Better

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses