Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Raise Awareness for Food Insecurity Through FEED's Holiday Campaign

The former 'Quantico' star, along with her husband, urge followers to make their 'gifts count this holiday season' by purchasing items from the non-profit that will 'help them reach their goal'.

Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have lent their support to food insecurity non-profit FEED's holiday campaign.

The actress and her Jonas Brothers star beau put their London vacation on pause to announce their latest philanthropic endeavour via Instagram, admitting they're "honored to be part of the 'Feed' holiday campaign this year".

Masterminded by the couple's pal Lauren Bush, Freed aims to to "raise awareness and money for hunger and food insecurity," according to the star.

"With every purchase, Feed helps provide school meals to kids in need around the world," she wrote, adding that the brand's goal this year is to "provide at least 300,000 school meals through this holiday campaign."

The "Baywatch" star, who, along with Nick, posed with a branded Freed tote bag, then urged her followers to make their "gifts count this holiday season" by purchasing items from Feed that will "help them reach their goal".

Priyanka also showcased a selection of the "bags, jewelry, skincare products, artisan wares etc." on offer in a link on her Instagram Stories, with the edit curated by herself and the "Sucker" singer.

Recently, he and Priyanka shared a heartwarming picture of the two in London where they celebrated Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic. Making use of Instagram on Saturday, November 14, they posted an intimate photo of the pair holding diyas, which are small oil lamps made from clay. Sending "love and light" to his followers, the younger brother of Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas greeted, "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all."