Porsha Williams Fights Off Pregnancy Speculation After Hospitalization
The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has to clear things up after some of her followers begin speculating that she's having a bun in the oven following her recent hospitalization.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams has found herself being caught in a pregnancy rumor in the wake of her recent hospitalization. The reality TV star brought to light her health issue in a Sunday, November 15 post on Instagram, and while she didn't detail how she ended up in the hospital, some people assumed she was pregnant.

"That a baby bump sis?" one person commented on a photo showing Porsha enjoying her breakfast in bed after she's back home. Another wrote, "You and your unborn baby in my prayers." Not letting the speculation run wilder, the Bravo TV personality shut down the pregnancy speculation as replying to the second fan, "Ma'am, I am not pregnant."

Porsha revealed on Sunday that she was recently hospitalized. "Thank you everyone for your well wishes. It's good to finally be home from the hospital," she wrote along with pictures of her after being released from the hospital. "I Love, love my flowers from @workwincelebrate & ladies of #Bravochatroom @gizellebryant @beingbernz @kate_chastain Thank you!"

"I'll see you all next week God willing," she shared her wish to get back to work, adding, "Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can't just go and go. If you don't God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery..."

In another post, Porsha thanked her mom for taking care of her while she's in recovery. "Thanking God for everyday ! Thank you for the blessings seen and unseen , past and future! Thank you mommy for my yummy breakfast @msdianeofficial," she wrote.

While Porsha didn't divulge what led to her hospitalization, MTO News reported that she was rushed to the hospital after passing out in her home on Wednesday. It's said that many close to her believe she may have contracted the coronavirus, after production on season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" was put on hold because a crew member tested positive for the virus last week.

