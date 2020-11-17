 
 

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Unfollow Each Other on Instagram Amid His New Romance Rumors

The 'Wrecking Ball' songstress, who amicably parted ways with the Australian singer in August, reportedly unfollowed her ex earlier this month, followed by Cody around a week later.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson apparently no longer have interest in catching up with each other, three months after they amicably split. The former lovers have unfollowed each other on Instagram amid his rumored new romance with Marloes Stevens.

Miley's fans noticed that the "Malibu" singer unfollowed her ex-boyfriend earlier this month. "Wait Miley unfollowed Cody. Guess that friendship is over," a fan posted on November 1 to inform other Smilers.

Around a week later, the 23-year-old Australian singer/actor did a similar thing and removed the former Disney darling from his following list. "Cody unfollowed Miley back so now I have to unfollow him too," another fan declared.

While there's no evidence that Miley and Cody are no longer friends outside of their social media interaction, the unfollow comes amid his dating reports with Marloes Stevens. Cody and Marloes first sparked romance rumors after the blonde beauty was pictured giving him a kiss on the cheek during an outing at Habana Cafe in Malibu on November 4. The two were also spotted holding hands.

Later on November 10, the "On My Mind" singer and his rumored new flame were seen enjoying a romantic motorbike ride. At the time, the model was seen snuggling up to him, sitting behind him on his vintage Honda motorbike with her arm around his waist while going around Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

Miley and Cody broke up in August after dating for ten months. Trying to control the narrative, she announced on Instagram Live, "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."

"For right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," she explained. "Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."

