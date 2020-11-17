'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey Thankful for 'Safe Delivery' After Welcoming Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

Just a day before updating her Instagram followers with news of her baby's arrival, the 'Basketball Wives LA' star shared a photo of her still heavily pregnant with her and her fiance's first child together.

Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - DJ Duffey is officially a mom again. The 32-year-old star, whose real name is LaTosha Duffey, has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with fiance Iman Shokuohizadeh, so she announced on Instagram on Monday, November 16.

Breaking the news to her followers, Duffey posted a selfie video of the newborn lying on her chest in the hospital. The mom smiled to the camera while the little bundle of joy, who was wrapped in a white blanket, was sucking her tiny hand.

"She sooo sweet thank you God for a safe delivery!" Duffey gushed about her daughter, whom the parents have named Iwant Shadi. She also announced a new Instagram account for the newborn with the handler "@iwant_shadi", on which she posted the same clip.

Just one day before giving birth to her daughter, Duffey updated her social media account with a picture of her still looking heavily pregnant. Posing with her fiance who cradled her baby bump, she wrote in the caption, "Last night pregnant!"

Duffey, who has appeared on VH1's "Basketball Wives LA", announced her pregnancy back in July. French Montana's deejay posted on Instagram at the time, "The world has been really crazy the last couple of months and I didn't want to be constantly throwing my happiness in [your] faces during these difficult times... but I can't hide my joy any longer."

She shared a video of glamorous shots showing off her baby bump, revealing that she was already five months pregnant. "I want to share my secret with my IG family... I'm 5 months pregnant and me, Heir, and Iman are very excited. I'm excited to share this new journey with you all," she captioned it.

Duffey was previously married to an NFL player whom she refused to name. She shares a son with her ex-husband. "I went through a divorce where my son's father left me," she confided to Revolt about the ugly end of her marriage. "He was in the NFL. He took all the money, he took my car away, I literally had nothing. I had to start over. When I would look at my son, I'd be like, 'Never again will someone be able to take anything from us, I'm gonna have it myself.' "