Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey Show Off Engagement Ring After Birthday Celebration Proposal

Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have officially got engaged. The "Counting On" star popped the big question to his now-fiancee during his 18th birthday celebration nearly two months after they went public about their courtship, and they have since shown off her engagement ring.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the happy couple said in a statement to TLC on Monday, November 16. "We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!"

The fourteenth child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar also took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Alongside a picture of himself and his wife-to-be, he declared, "So excited to announce that we are engaged!! I will never forget the look on her face when I slid the ring on her finger. We look forward to the day that we get to begin the rest of our lives together!"

Around the same time Justin made his post, his fiancee Claire shared the same snap and added a closer look at her sparkling new jewelry. "After 14 months of courting, I am thrilled beyond words to be engaged to @justinsamduggar!!! So looking forward to see what the Lord holds for us during this next chapter of life," she raved. "Thank you everyone for your support and enthusiasm!!"

The lovebirds, whose families have known each other for over 20 years, received a congratulatory comment from the Duggar family. Reposting the 18-year-old's Instagram photo, they stated, "Congratulations on your engagement, Justin and Claire!! We love you both and are so excited to celebrate your happiness with you!"

The exciting news came nearly two months after Justin and Claire confirmed their courtship. "Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," he admitted in the September episode of the show. "God brought Claire into my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one."