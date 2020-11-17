 
 

Taylor Swift Rips Scooter Braun for His Fishy Offer After Selling Her Masters

The 'Lovers' songstress claims the SB Projects founder asked her to sign 'an ironclad NDA' before she was even allowed to look at the financial records of BMLG.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Scooter Braun has reignited a feud with Taylor Swift after his company Ithaca Holdings LLC sold her masters to a private equity firm called Shamrock Holdings for over $300 million. The deal, which closed a couple of weeks ago, includes Big Machine's client roster namely Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Lady A (previously known as Lady Antebellum).

After Variety broke report of the deal, the country-turned-pop superstar took to Twitter to respond to the second sale of master rights to her first 6 albums in less than two years. In a statement posted on Monday, November 16, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter called out Braun for his alleged fishy attempt to sell her masters back to her.

Swift, who was trying to acquire her masters back for years, revealed that Braun tried to make her sign "an ironclad NDA" before she was even allowed to look at the financial records of BMLG. "I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work," she wrote.

"My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they've never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price," the "Cardigan" singer said, before concluding, "These master recordings were not for sale to me."

Swift was contacted by Shamrock Holdings after they acquired rights to her masters. Though she appreciated the company's kind intention and was "open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock," she didn't pursue a deal further after learning that Braun and Ithaca Holdings will continue to reap profits off of her work for many years.

In her statement, Swift also revealed that she has "recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling." She teased, "I have plenty of surprises in store."

Taylor Swift's Statement

Taylor Swift responded after Scooter Braun sold her master recordings.

Swift additionally posted a screenshot of a letter she sent to Shamrock "for transparency and clarification," while thanking her fans for supporting her "through this ongoing saga."

Taylor Swift's Letter

The pop star shared a screenshot of her letter to Shamrock Holdings.

Swift has received support, including from fellow artist Sara Bareilles, after Braun sold her master recordings to Shamrock. The "King of Anything" singer tweeted in response to Variety's report, "I will never not feel like this is just f**king robbery. Greed is a virus too and it's everywhere. F**k that. @taylorswift13 sending you love."

