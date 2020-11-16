 
 

Jordyn Woods Surprises Karl-Anthony Towns With Mariachi Band Performance for His Birthday

The 23-year-old social media star hires a Mariachi band to serenade the Timberwolves player and posts a video of her dancing with the NBA star, one day before he turns 25 years old.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jordyn Woods had a special present for Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of his birthday. Before her NBA athlete boyfriend turned 25 on Sunday, November 15, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner surprised the Minnesota Timberwolves star with Mariachi band performance.

Sharing Instagram videos of the special present was Jordyn's younger sister Jodie Woods. In the Saturday, November 14 posts, the 23-year-old social media personality was seen dancing slowly with her beau as the music played in the background.

On his actual birthday, Jordyn made use of Instagram to post Stories as well as one feed displaying pictures taken throughout their relationship. "we have a million photos together so it's hard to even pick but since the day is coming to an end happy birthday to my partner in crime. you already know what it is," she penned on the tribute.

Jordyn and Karl, who were first rumored to be an item in August 2019, confirmed their romance on September 26. Letting out Instagram pictures from when they celebrated her 23rd birthday in Cabo San Lucas, she declared, "I found you, then I found me." Meanwhile, her man wrote in his own post, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."

In October, Jordyn opened up about her romance with Karl. "He and I have been friends for a few years now and we were just really close friends," she shared to Page Six. "We would talk all the time about life, about everything, and then after his mother passed it brought us a lot closer because I had gone through the loss of a parent as well, and so being that crutch for each other, I guess led to something more and it’s like being with your best friend."

Spilling on how her boyfriend reacted to her joining Only Fans, the "Life of Kylie" alum mentioned, "It's cool to have a partner that supports you and wants you to be the best version of you and wants you to be a businesswoman." She then continued, "A lot people in the world don't want to see you succeed, and to have someone in your corner that wants to see you succeed is pretty awesome."

