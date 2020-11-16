The Kardashians Always Knew That Larsa Pippen Is 'Using Them' for Fame

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - The relationship between Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian as well as her family is broken beyond repair. The famous clan allegedly isn't planning to have anything to do with Kim's former BFF ever again after she blasted the family in a recent interview.

"The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview," a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com. However, the insider claimed that they were "not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point."

Of the ex of Scott Pippen, the source went on to say, "Larsa and Kim Kardashian especially were extremely close so it's sad a friend would do this to a friend," referring to Larsa's comments that Kanye West had "brainwashed" the Kardashian family against her. "They'll never be friends with her again…that's for sure," the source noted, adding that the family is "not losing sleep over this by any means."

Prior to this, the KarJenners allegedly called Larsa "toxic" following her damning interview on "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "They feel betrayed that Larsa would not only do this interview and talk about their family behind their backs, but also say things that are hurtful and unnecessary," a source spilled to HollywoodLife.com.

Meanwhile, another source previously told E! News, "They all think Larsa is toxic energy," though Kim "has a soft spot for Larsa" because "they have been through a lot together." However, the family members "think she's trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn't appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye. The family is very protective over one another and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public."

Larsa made headlines after speaking out against the famous clan. "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, don't be so close to her...,' that kinda had something to do with it," Larsa shared. "I don't want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person. I got my own s**t."

She also claimed that she used to date Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson, with whom the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shares a daughter together. She went on to say that she previously tried to hit on Kylie Jenner's rapper ex and baby daddy Travis Scott (II).