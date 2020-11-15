Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman Join All-Female Comedy Special to Usher in New Year

WENN TV

The upcoming end of year comedy special called 'Yearly Departed' will also feature Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Rothwell, Patti Harrison, and many more to bid farewell to the bleak year 2020.

Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman have been added to the lineup for Amazon Prime Video's end of 2020 comedy special "Yearly Departed".

Haddish, Silverman and "Insecure" 's Natasha Rothwell will all be part of the show, which will be hosted by Phoebe Robinson and executive produced by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" 's Rachel Brosnahan, who will also appear.

To celebrate the passing of a remarkable and difficult year that has been marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the female comedians will deliver eulogies for the year and things many have lost out on in 2020 - such as casual sex.

"I'm ready to put 2020 on fire like I'm barbecuing at a Black family reunion," Robinson said when she announced she would host the special back in October. "All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I'm honored to help take everyone's minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig."

Ziwe, Patti Harrison, and Natasha Leggero are also slated to appear in the special, which will air on 30 December.

Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza is tapped to direct the special to bid farewell to the bleak year 2020 while Bess Kalb is going to serve as a head writer.

"After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, 'Yearly Departed' will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world's funniest women," Amazon said in a statement.