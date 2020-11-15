 
 

Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman Join All-Female Comedy Special to Usher in New Year

Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman Join All-Female Comedy Special to Usher in New Year
WENN
TV

The upcoming end of year comedy special called 'Yearly Departed' will also feature Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Rothwell, Patti Harrison, and many more to bid farewell to the bleak year 2020.

  • Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman have been added to the lineup for Amazon Prime Video's end of 2020 comedy special "Yearly Departed".

Haddish, Silverman and "Insecure" 's Natasha Rothwell will all be part of the show, which will be hosted by Phoebe Robinson and executive produced by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" 's Rachel Brosnahan, who will also appear.

To celebrate the passing of a remarkable and difficult year that has been marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the female comedians will deliver eulogies for the year and things many have lost out on in 2020 - such as casual sex.

  See also...

"I'm ready to put 2020 on fire like I'm barbecuing at a Black family reunion," Robinson said when she announced she would host the special back in October. "All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I'm honored to help take everyone's minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig."

Ziwe, Patti Harrison, and Natasha Leggero are also slated to appear in the special, which will air on 30 December.

Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza is tapped to direct the special to bid farewell to the bleak year 2020 while Bess Kalb is going to serve as a head writer.

"After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, 'Yearly Departed' will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world's funniest women," Amazon said in a statement.

You can share this post!

Patricia Dempsey Describes 'Grey's Anatomy' Return as 'Healing Process'

Michael Moore Rules Out Making Donald Trump Documentary: No One Wants to See It
Related Posts
Tiffany Haddish and Common Shut Down Split Rumors With Loved-Up Appearance on IG Live

Tiffany Haddish and Common Shut Down Split Rumors With Loved-Up Appearance on IG Live

Report: Tiffany Haddish Dumps 'B***h A** N***a' Common

Report: Tiffany Haddish Dumps 'B***h A** N***a' Common

Tiffany Haddish Tells Her Clingy Ex-Boyfriends to 'Go Away Forever'

Tiffany Haddish Tells Her Clingy Ex-Boyfriends to 'Go Away Forever'

Tiffany Haddish Dressed Like a Man to Break Into Comedy Boys' Club

Tiffany Haddish Dressed Like a Man to Break Into Comedy Boys' Club

Most Read
'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan
TV

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan

Annalynne McCord Ready to Take Her Sexuality Back by Doing Nudity on 'Power' Spin-Off

Annalynne McCord Ready to Take Her Sexuality Back by Doing Nudity on 'Power' Spin-Off

BLACKPINK Sideline Panda Episode From Reality Show Amid Handling Backlash

BLACKPINK Sideline Panda Episode From Reality Show Amid Handling Backlash

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

Moniece Slaughter on Treatment Towards Black TV Stars: We Don't Get Treated Like Kris Jenner

Moniece Slaughter on Treatment Towards Black TV Stars: We Don't Get Treated Like Kris Jenner

Selena Quintanilla's Father and Sister Slapped With Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over Netflix Series

Selena Quintanilla's Father and Sister Slapped With Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over Netflix Series

LeVar Burton Appreciates Fans' Petition for Him to Replace Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'

LeVar Burton Appreciates Fans' Petition for Him to Replace Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'

'Friends' Reunion Special to Kick Off Production in March

'Friends' Reunion Special to Kick Off Production in March

'Grey's Anatomy': Original Star Makes Surprising Return in Season 17 Premiere

'Grey's Anatomy': Original Star Makes Surprising Return in Season 17 Premiere

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

Leona Lewis Develops TV Project About Her Hometown

Leona Lewis Develops TV Project About Her Hometown

Dan Stevens Joins New Animated Comedy Series About British Royals

Dan Stevens Joins New Animated Comedy Series About British Royals

Emma Corrin Hospitalized After Falling Sick Following Swimming Pool Scene in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin Hospitalized After Falling Sick Following Swimming Pool Scene in 'The Crown'