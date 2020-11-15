Paris Jackson Sympathizes With Reporters Despite intrusion Into Her Privacy

Fault Magazine/Desiree Mattsson Celebrity

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson weighs in on the media's obsession with her in a new magazine interview as she is promoting her debut studio album.

Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson understands why some journalists have to dig too deep for a story when interviewing her.

The singer is currently promoting her debut album, "wilted", which dropped on Friday (13Nov20), and reveals some interviews she has done in recent weeks have come with an agenda - and she'd much rather talk about her music than her personal life and her famous family.

"I think sometimes journalists try to dig too far into my personal life or try to dig up information about my family through me," Paris tells Fault magazine. "I do understand it; journalists have a job and they need to go get their story out there and get all the clicks and whatever."

"We're all trying to do our jobs and make money the best way we know how, so while it's annoying I can still sympathise with them."

The only daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson has since learned to ignore the negativity, "I've discovered that no matter what I do or what creative decisions I make, I’m going to be disappointing somebody."

Reflecting on her past, she said, "I believe everything that's happened to me has been part of making me the person I am today. I wouldn't take away any of that pain I went through because, without it, I wouldn't be me."

Paris has been open about her struggle with depression and anxiety. In an episode of her Facebook Watch series, "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn", she revealed she began self-harming as a teen after she was fat-shamed by a cousin following the 2009 death of her pop icon father.