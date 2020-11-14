 
 

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Raking in over $20 million for his estate since his death in January, the late NBA legend joins the likes of Michael Jackson, Dr. Seuss, Charles Schulz, Arnold Palmer and Elvis Presley.

AceShowbiz - Kobe Bryant has debuted on Forbes' Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 list after raking in over $20 million (£15.1 million) for his estate since his death in January.

The basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, has made the bulk of his posthumous fortune from sales of shoes and apparel, while his 2018 autobiography, "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play", has sold more than 300,000 copies this year. Kobe ranks at number six.

The basket ball star passed away on January 26, 2020 after the helicopter that he boarded with his daughter Gianna crashed into the site of a mountain in Calabasas and began burning. In the following month, Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California. A public memorial was held several weeks later.

Back to the list, Michael Jackson is still number one on the Forbes list after raking in $48 million (£36.4 million) in 2020. Children's author Dr. Seuss comes in second with $33 million (£25 million), ahead of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, golf legend Arnold Palmer, and Elvis Presley.

Also making into the list are late rapper Juice WRLD ($15 million), who revealed his chart-topper album "Legend Never Dies" posthumously in July following his death on December 8, 2019, Bob Marley ($14 million) and John Lennon (13 million). Meanehile, Prince rounded out the Top 10 after raking in $10 milion.

The Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020:
  1. Michael Jackson - $48 M
  2. Dr. Seuss - $33 M
  3. Charles M. Schulz - $32.5 M
  4. Arnold Palmer - $25 M
  5. Elvis Presley - $23 M
  6. Kobe Bryant - $20 M
  7. Juice WRLD - $15 M
  8. Bob Marley - $14 M
  9. John Lennon - $13 M
  10. Prince - $10 M
  11. Freddie Mercury - $9 M
  12. George Harrison - $8.5 M
  13. Marilyn Monroe - $8 M

