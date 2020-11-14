 
 

Mark Stanley to Play King of England in Jodie Turner-Smith's New Tudor Drama Series

The 'Game of Thrones' actor is officially set to portray Henry VIII opposite the 'Queen and Slim' actress who has been tapped to play Anne Boleyn, the Queen of England.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Game of Thrones" actor Mark Stanley will play Henry VIII to Jodie Turner-Smith's Anne Boleyn in a hotly anticipated new mini-series.

The drama will feature Jodie as Anne, the Tudor monarch's second wife, who was beheaded for treason amid claims of adultery, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth I.

According to Variety, Stanley, who played Grenn in "Game of Thrones", has now been picked for the role of Henry.

"Dating Amber" 's Lola Petticrew will portray Anne's love rival, Jane Seymour, while Anna Brewster will play Anne's scheming sister-in-law Jane Boleyn. Isabella Laughland stars as Anne's companion and friend Elizabeth Browne.

  See also...

Other actors who have also joined the cast include James Harkness, Kris Hitchen, Turlough Convery, and Aoife Hinds.

They join "I May Destroy You" 's Paapa Essiedu as Anne's brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn, and Barry Ward as Thomas Cromwell.

"Hamilton" star Jamael Westman, Amanda Burton, and Thalissa Teixeira will also appear in the drama, which is directed by Lynsey Miller, and is already in production in Leeds, England.

With the working title "Anne Boleyn", the show will reportedly follow her downfall from Henry's much loved Queen to her beheading, and shine a feminist light on the brutal reality of a patriarchal Tudor society. It will also examine how her failure to give Henry a male heir affected her standing.

"Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn's immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve's scripts immediately captured my imagination," Turner-Smith said.

