'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special Debuts First Trailer

Will Smith and his TV co-stars reunite in the iconic living room set from the classic sitcom and pay tribute to the late James Avery in the first sneak peek for the upcoming special.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Will Smith has shared the first official trailer for his forthcoming "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion special.

The clip shows the cast gathering together in the iconic living room set from the classic NBC sitcom as they start to reminisce about the beloved show, which aired from 1990 to 1996.

"These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn't let this day go by without marking the occasion," Smith wrote on Instagram.

For the special, he is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff. Janet Hubert, who played the first Aunt Viv, also makes an appearance.

The trailer also sees the cast pay a special tribute to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil in the show, and passed away back in 2013.

"James Avery was this six foot four Shakespearean beast and I wanted him to think I was good," Will says before a clip plays of them in an emotional scene.

"I fall into his arms at the end of the scene and he's holding me and the shot pans off and he whispered in my ear, 'Now, that's acting.' "

The special will include a look back at some of the franchise's best moments as it highlights and celebrates the comedy show's six-season, 148-episode run. It will debut on 19 November (20) on HBO Max.

