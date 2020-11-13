 
 

Charlie Hunnam Has Not Had the Chance to Regret Turning Down 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

Charlie Hunnam Has Not Had the Chance to Regret Turning Down 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'
Warner Bros.
Movie

Having starred in the original 2013 movie directed by Guillermo Del Toro, the 'Sons of Anarchy' actor explains the real reason why he had to step away from the follow-up project.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Charlie Hunnam still has no idea if he regrets exiting the "Pacific Rim" sequel - because he never saw the film.

The Brit starred in director Guillermo Del Toro's 2013 movie and was on board for the filmmaker's follow-up, but when the movie studio exchanged hands and Del Toro stepped away from the project, Hunnam had second thoughts.

And when the new filmmakers wanted to turn the film around in a hurry, Charlie's schedule didn't quite fit and he was forced to turn down the sequel.

  See also...

"By the time they circled around and decided that they were gonna make it with a different director, we had a conversation about it but I was booked up," the "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" actor tells Collider. "There were business elements of it that required them to go into production very quickly."

"Legendary had just been acquired by Wanda out of China, and they wanted that film made very quickly and I wasn't available. That's just what happens."

"I didn't deeply lament it... We'd already done one Pacific Rim, so I felt like, 'Go with God. Go do your thing'. I actually haven’t seen the sequel, so I didn't ever give myself an opportunity to really think about whether I regret that decision or not."

Written by Travis Beacham and del Toro, "Pacific Rim" is set in the future, when Earth is at war with colossal sea monsters called Kaiju which have emerged from an interdimensional portal on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The follow-up, 2018's "Pacific Rim: Uprising", was directed by Steven S. DeKnight and starred John Boyega and Scott Eastwood.

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Believes God Gave Her Freedom to Pursue Career by Keeping Her Childless

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Plan to Go to Couples Therapy Due to 'Many Ups and Downs'
Related Posts
Netflix Making 'Pacific Rim' Anime Project for Asian Originals

Netflix Making 'Pacific Rim' Anime Project for Asian Originals

Most Read
Mena Suvari Added to Ronald Reagan Biopic as Former President's Ex-Wife
Movie

Mena Suvari Added to Ronald Reagan Biopic as Former President's Ex-Wife

Gerard Butler Confirmed to Return for 'Night Has Fallen'

Gerard Butler Confirmed to Return for 'Night Has Fallen'

Johnny Depp Will Get Full Salary Despite Only Working One Day on Set of 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Johnny Depp Will Get Full Salary Despite Only Working One Day on Set of 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Eyed to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Mads Mikkelsen Eyed to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Jeff Nichols Plans to Develop 'A Quiet Place' Spin-Off

Jeff Nichols Plans to Develop 'A Quiet Place' Spin-Off

Viola Davis Says Black Actresses Were Given 'Leftovers' in Hollywood

Viola Davis Says Black Actresses Were Given 'Leftovers' in Hollywood

David Arquette Admits to Having 'Really Hard Time' Missing Wes Craven

David Arquette Admits to Having 'Really Hard Time' Missing Wes Craven

'Another Round', 'Martin Eden', 'Corpus Christi' Lead Nominees for 2020 European Film Awards

'Another Round', 'Martin Eden', 'Corpus Christi' Lead Nominees for 2020 European Film Awards

Selena Gomez's Casting as Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado Met With Objection

Selena Gomez's Casting as Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado Met With Objection

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates End of 'Jurassic World' Adventure With Pink Hair Transformation

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates End of 'Jurassic World' Adventure With Pink Hair Transformation

Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

Oprah Winfrey Joins Forces With Brad Pitt for Film Adaptation of 'The Water Dancer'

Oprah Winfrey Joins Forces With Brad Pitt for Film Adaptation of 'The Water Dancer'

'Hustlers' Producers Come Out Victorious Against Real-Life Stripper's Lawsuit

'Hustlers' Producers Come Out Victorious Against Real-Life Stripper's Lawsuit