 
 

Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

WENN/FayesVision
Movie

The filmmaker behind a four-part director's cut series of 'Justice League' admits to already have that answer to the question about what happens when Ray Porter's villainous character comes to Earth.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zack Snyder is planning a "Justice League" spin-off focusing on Ray Porter's villain Darkseid.

The filmmaker, who is currently completing a director's cut of "Justice League" which is set to air as a four-part series on HBO Max next year (21), is now mulling over another superhero/supervillain project thanks to a chat with Porter.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie, 'Well, what happens in the movie?', or, 'What happens later...' and they go, 'Well, I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and...' So Ray and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said during a League of Mayhem livestream.

"It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, is that a thing?"

  See also...

"The truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete 'Do I know what happens when Darkseid...?' Yes, I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

And Porter has made it clear he's keen to play the bad guy again.

"I would love to see a continuation of it," he explains. "I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack's story... That would be great. I've not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope."

