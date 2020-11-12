 
 

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit

Going against the traditional Santa Claus look, the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker wears a long braided wig while attempting to do a lacefront look, though fans are not exactly impressed.

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is already in Christmas spirit. The "Old Town Road" hitmaker treated his followers on his social media accounts to a picture of him morphing into a sexy version of Santa Claus in order to promote his new single "Holiday".

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared on Tuesday, November 10 a picture of him lying down while donning a red latex outfit. He also sported a Santa hat as one of some tiny peeople surrounding him hung on the tip. As for his makeup, the openly gay rapper sported a glossy red lip product that matched his eyeshadow.

Going against the traditional Santa Claus look, Nas wore a long braided wig while attempting to do a lacefront look. Fans, however, weren't really impressed by it. "he needs to go to Tae," a fan said, referring to Nicki Minaj's former hair stylist Arrogant Tae. Echoing the sentiment, someone else commented, "no respectfully, but if he like it i love it." Meanwhile, one user was simply confused, asking, "What was ge [sic] trying to do ?"

"HOLIDAY OUT FRIDAY! what yall want for christmas?" so Nas wrote in the caption.

The new picture arrives just one day after Nas released a short video to promote the Christmas anthem, which is set to come out this Friday, November 13. In a nod to "Back to the Future", the trailer saw the "Panini" rapper teleporting to the Wild West. He arrived on a horse in his complete cowboy gear as his hit "Old Town Road" instrumental played in the background.

Later in the clip, the rapper could be seen taking the hat from a Santa Claus before he found himself being chosen as the new iteration of Santa. As he transformed into a Santa Claus, his horse turned into a reindeer. "It's a holiday, I got h**s on h**s and they outta control," he rapped in the clip, which also featured Michael J. Fox reprising his "Back to the Future" character Marty McFly.

Produced by Tay Keith and Take A Daytrip, "Holiday" marks Nas' first new single in almost two years. Featuring Cardi B, hs last single "Rodeo" peaked at No. 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The song was lifted off his debut EP "7", which was released in June 2019.

