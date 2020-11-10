Michael J. Fox Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role in Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Trailer

Music

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is releasing a Christmas song. The Grammy Award-winning artist has announced that his new single "Holiday" is coming out this Friday, November 13 and he has debuted a video to promote it.

In a nod to "Back to the Future", the trailer, which aired during a football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sees the "Panini" rapper teleporting to the Wild West. He arrives on a horse in his complete cowboy gear, with his hit "Old Town Road" instrumental playing in the background.

When Santa Claus gets thrown out of the saloon, having had one drink too many, he takes the hat and finds himself being chosen as the new iteration of Santa. He quickly trades his outfit for Santa costume, while his horse turns into a reindeer.

As he takes off on his sleigh, a snippet of "Holiday" is heard playing. "It's a holiday, I got h**s on h**s and they outta control," the lyrics go. Michael J. Fox then makes a cameo, reprising his "Back to the Future" character Marty McFly, who warns Nas, "Whatever you do Nas, don't go to 2020!"

Fox reposted the Jason Koenig-directed trailer on his Twitter page, reiterating his message to Nas in the caption. Christopher Lloyd, known for portraying Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, also shared the commercial on his own social media page and wrote along with it, "Great scott! Looks like where @lilnasX is going, he doesn't need roads."

Holiday is produced by Tay Keith and Take A Daytrip. It marks Nas' first new single in almost two years. His last single "Rodeo", which features Cardi B and Nas, peaked at No. 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The song was lifted off his debut EP "7", which was released in June 2019.