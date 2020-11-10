 
 

Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off Flexibility in Adorable Yoga Video With Mom

Former adult star-turned-painter Sophie Brussaux shares a cute video of her 3-year-old son with the boy copying her moves during her Sunday yoga session.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Drake's son has apparently gotten some yoga skills in him. At three years old, Adonis Graham was captured in an adorable social media video showing off his flexibility as he joined his mother Sophie Brussaux when she was doing her workout routine.

On Sunday, November 8, the 31-year-old former model let out on Instagram the cute video of the mother-and-son duo inside a gym. In the short clip, she practiced her cobra and downward dog poses while her young son tried to copy her moves on a separate mat next to her. "Yoga Sundays with my baby yogi," she wrote in the accompanying message.

The former adult star-turned-painter's video amused many fans. One raved, "Literally the cutest thing I've seen all Sunday." Another gushed, "Soo cute , building healthy habits from young," whereas a third gushed over the cuteness of the little boy as writing, "Omg his hair scratch was tooooo freaking cuteeeee he's like Mommy idk if I can do that."

Sophie's yoga post came nearly a month after she celebrated Adonis' 3rd birthday. Sharing several pictures of them via Instagram in mid-October, she penned, "Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I'm so proud of the little man you're becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi."

Sophie welcomed Adonis in October 2017. Her baby's father Drake confirmed in May 2018 that he secretly fathered the boy through his song "Emotionless" that came off his "Scorpion" album. In December 2019, the "God's Plan" rapper finally explained the reason why he held back from sharing news about their boy.

"To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn't be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not," he explained in an episode of "Rap Radar" podcast. "I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn't. At the time, I was working with Adidas and we were toying with the idea of a name being a play off of my son's name."

