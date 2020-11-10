'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

ABC TV

The new outing of the ABC dancing competition show sees the remaining celebrity contestants celebrating some music legends, including Madonna, Britney Spears and Tupac Shakur, on 'Icons Night'.

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" is here! Airing on Monday, November 9, the new outing saw the remaining celebrity contestants celebrating some music legends on "Icons Night". The first performers that night were Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, who honored Madonna.

The pair hit the stage to dance the Rumba to "Crazy for You". Derek Hough called the performance a "beautiful rumba," praising the pair over the great turns and oozy slow moments. Bruno Tonioli said they nailed "the gentle side of Madonna," though he thought that Justina held back too much. The judges gave her 24 points.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach, meanwhile, danced the Jazz to "California Love" by Tupac Shakur ft. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre. Bruno loved the routine, saying that it made him smile. However, he noted that Nelly "missed a couple of steps." Despite a few missteps, Carrie Ann Inaba said that Nelly did a "great job" and it was such a "fun" performance. The pair earned a 24.

Next performers were AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. They danced the Viennese Waltz to "Somebody to Love" by Queen. It was not AJ's best performance, though Derek told him that he had a "beautiful" frame despite his mistakes. Bruno, meanwhile, advised AJ to soften his arms. He got 23 points.

Following it up were Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. They opted to honor Britney Spears as they danced the Argentine Tango to Britney's "Toxic". It was such an incredible routine that Derek and Carrie gave her a standing ovation. The judges gave the pair a perfect score!

Later, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart took to the stage to dance the Quickstep to Amy Winehouse's "Valerie". Upon watching the performance, Bruno said, "Amy would have loved that." Carrie Ann added, "We've never seen a quickstep like that … You pulled it off beautifully." Derek also loved how "clean" his technique and footwork. The pair also got a perfect score.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten then danced the Paso Doble to Janet Jackson's "If". Carrie Ann said she was "proud" of her fierce performance. Derek also said that it was "powerful" and "confident," though she had to watch her arms. She got 27 points.

The episode also saw Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson dancing the Jive to Elton John's "Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)". Derek loved how much "content" and "charisma" that Nev showed in his performance, though he thought that it needed more "pump." Carrie Ann said the routine was "pleasure to watch," but he needed to work on his toes. The judges gave him a 27.

Later for the Dance-Off, Justina and Kaitlyn danced the Cha Cha, and the one who got the bonus points was Justina. Following it up were Skai and Nelly who danced the Salsa for their Dance-Off. Skai got the bonus points. Later, AJ got the bonus points after he won over Johnny in the Jive Dance-Off.

It was then announced that Kaitlyn, Skai, Nev, Justina and Nelly were safe. Meanwhile, Johnny and AJ were in bottom two. Bruno saved Johnny, Derek chose to save AJ. Carrie Ann then picked Johnny. That meant AJ was eliminated!