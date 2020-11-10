Sam Neill Celebrates End of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Filming With Sweet Note

WENN Movie

After director Colin Trevorrow shared a snap from the set, the Alan Grant depicter reposts the picture with a reflection about 'pulling off what seemed well nigh impossible.'

Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sam Neill has marked the end of the "Jurassic World: Dominion" shoot with a fond farewell note.

The 73-year-old actor reprises his role as Alan Grant in the upcoming dinosaur movie, which was shot in the U.K. amid strict Covid-19 rules and regulations. Filming came to an end on Friday, November 6, with director Colin Trevorrow sharing a snap from the set and writing: "Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family."

Colin added to Deadline that he has a "lot of emotions" about the end of the shoot, explaining: "I'm not sure I can put it into words. It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast have been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring."

Sam shared Colin's image on his Twitter page on Sunday, November 8, and added: "There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have... we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS."

Sam Neill reshared director Colin Trevorrow's set photo marking the end of 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.

Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum also return for the latest film in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, alongside new stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

"Jurassic Park: Dominion" is due for release on June 10, 2022.