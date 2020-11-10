 
 

Michael Sheen Gets Candid About Impact of Kate Beckinsale Split on Him

Aside from opening up about the end of his relationship with the 'Underworld' actress, the 'Good Omens' actor talks about his tendency to say the wrong thing during interviews.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Michael Sheen was left "questioning certain things" about himself following his split from Kate Beckinsale.

The 51-year-old actor shares daughter Lily, 21, with Kate, from whom he split in 2003 after eight years together. And opening up about the end of the relationship in an interview on the "Changes with Annie Macmanus" podcast, the "Underworld" star admitted the fact Kate and Lily lived in America, while he was in the U.K., made things all the more difficult.

"Going through that experience of a relationship breaking down and having a young child, and then because of my daughter and her mum living in another country, having to make a life in a new place whilst going through that whole experience, which is difficult enough," he explained. "I had no work visa to stay in America, so every time I left, I had to go back to Britain."

"I never knew if I would be allowed to come back in again. So I ended up having to get work in Britain because I wasn't really getting any work in America. It really made me question certain things about myself."

Michael also found it hard coping with the attention of the media - especially as he had a tendency to say the wrong thing during interviews.

"That was hard particularly, because when I did do interviews or things like that for whatever projects I was working on...I just kept f**king up, I'd say the wrong thing in the interview.

"It took me a long time to learn. If there's the chance of you f**king up, just don't talk about it. And of course, people are going to want to try and get you to talk about stuff because that's how they make their career."

