 
 

Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' Makes Music Charts Return After Joe Biden Wins Election

Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' Makes Music Charts Return After Joe Biden Wins Election
WENN/Avalon
Music

The 2009 single from the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is reported to get more than 313,000 views on Spotify, and has re-emerged on the U.S. iTunes top 200 list following Donald Trump's defeat.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the U.S.A." soared back into the charts over the weekend (November 07-08) following the results of the U.S. election.

As scored of Americans celebrated Joe Biden's presidential victory, the singer's classic hit provided the soundtrack to the revelry, receiving a boost of more than 313,000 views on Spotify, reported the New York Post's Page Six gossip column.

The hit, which came in at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 during its initial run on the charts, also re-emerged on the U.S. iTunes top 200 list following Donald Trump's defeat, which came four days after the election began.

  See also...

Democrat Joe was declared the winner of a tense election battle after he picked up the 270 electoral votes necessary to make him president-elect as vote tabulation continues in some states.

Showing off her video editing skills, Miley celebrated in her own way by sharing a mash-up showing Biden bopping to her hit single, alongside which she wrote, "Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!"

Miley continued to play a role in the surge of "Party in the U.S.A." streams as she later retweeted several videos of fans all across the country using the feel-good track to celebrate Biden's win. In one video, a large crowd gathered in New York City's Time Square and could be seen singing along to the track, while another video showed a group of people dancing to the song outside of the White House in Washington, D.C.

You can share this post!

Michael Sheen Gets Candid About Impact of Kate Beckinsale Split on Him

Zach Braff Raves Over Florence Pugh's 'Intelligent And Articulate' Response to Age-Gap Criticism
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Release 'Magical' Duet 'Edge of Midnight'

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Release 'Magical' Duet 'Edge of Midnight'

Miley Cyrus Responds to Rumors of Her Unfollowing Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party Attendees

Miley Cyrus Responds to Rumors of Her Unfollowing Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party Attendees

Miley Cyrus Credits 2018 Californian Wildfires for Helping Her Find Herself

Miley Cyrus Credits 2018 Californian Wildfires for Helping Her Find Herself

Miley Cyrus Details Spooky Alien Encounter That Left Her 'Shaken'

Miley Cyrus Details Spooky Alien Encounter That Left Her 'Shaken'

Most Read
Sam Smith Takes Inspirations From Halsey, Robyn and Ben Platt for New Album
Music

Sam Smith Takes Inspirations From Halsey, Robyn and Ben Platt for New Album

LL Cool J 'Going Somewhere Else' With His First Album in Seven Years

LL Cool J 'Going Somewhere Else' With His First Album in Seven Years

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Beyonce Inspired by Dua Lipa and The Shindellas as She Works on New Album After Calling Off Tour

Beyonce Inspired by Dua Lipa and The Shindellas as She Works on New Album After Calling Off Tour

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Darius Rucker Talks Struggles as Black Country Singer: I'm Still Trying to Get on the Radio

Darius Rucker Talks Struggles as Black Country Singer: I'm Still Trying to Get on the Radio

Doja Cat Has Hilarious Response to a Fan Calling 'Say So' 'Boring'

Doja Cat Has Hilarious Response to a Fan Calling 'Say So' 'Boring'

Artist of the Week: Ty Dolla $ign

Artist of the Week: Ty Dolla $ign

Eddie Van Halen Gets Peers Tribute at 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony

Eddie Van Halen Gets Peers Tribute at 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony

Florida Georgia Line Call Off CMA Awards Performance After Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Covid-19

Florida Georgia Line Call Off CMA Awards Performance After Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Covid-19

Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' Makes Music Charts Return After Joe Biden Wins Election

Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' Makes Music Charts Return After Joe Biden Wins Election