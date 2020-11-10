 
 

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

Showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz have reportedly been ordered to undergo sensitivity training as a result of the internal probe conducted by ABC following the actress' complaints.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Carly Hughes has quit U.S. sitcom "American Housewife" after accusing show officials of creating a "toxic environment."

Hughes had portrayed Angela for four seasons, and appeared in the season five premiere, which was filmed before the coronavirus shutdown and aired on 28 October.

However, she was absent from the most recent episode of the TV comedy, and now it's been revealed she has departed the show for good.

In a statement issued to Deadline, Hughes explained, "I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife. I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination."

"As a black woman in entertainment, I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve - to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead."

She stopped short of detailing the exact nature of her complaints, but officials at ABC Signature launched an "extensive" investigation into Hughes' grievances, which reportedly prompted creator Sarah Dunn and producer Mark J. Greenberg to step down from the production team.

Showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz were also ordered to undergo sensitivity training as a result of the internal probe.

Responding to the news of Hughes' exit, a show representative told Deadline, "Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season."

"The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best."

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as a confident mother raising her flawed family amidst seemingly perfect parents and kids in a wealthy Connecticut town.

