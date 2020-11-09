Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Photos at L.A. Cemetery on Remembrance Day Called 'Outrageous'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lay flowers that Meghan personally picked from their garden at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Los Angeles National Cemetery to give tribute to the fallen servicemen and women in honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived while donning black outfits.

In some photos taken on the annual event, the couple laid flowers that Meghan personally picked from their garden at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers. One of them served in the Royal Australian Air Force while the other one was from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Additionally, they placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery. Its plaque featured words that read, "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country." Harry wrote in the wreath, "To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you."

The visit apparently didn't sit well with "Good Morning Britain" co-host Piers Morgan who blasted the couple on his Twitter account. "My god, they've even turned Remembrance Sunday into another self-publicity stunt. Have they no shame?" Morgan wrote on Sunday, November 8 on the blue bird app, referring to the L.A. National Cemetery visit by the Sussex.

In another post, the TV personality, who has been critical about the couple several times, called the pictures "just outrageous." He went on to write, "treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home."

Piers Morgan blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for alleged publicity stunt on Remembrance Day.

Meanwhile, British royal family members, including Prince Charles and Prince William, left their solemn tributes at the National memorial to those servicemen and women who have fallen. Harry, who stepped down as a senior member of the royal family in January, allegedly requested the Buckingham Palace to place a wreath on his behalf, but The Sunday Times claimed that the request was turned down because "he is no longer representing the monarchy."

Despite the rejection, Harry remained positive during his interview on "Declassified" podcast. "Even when we can't all be together, we always remember together," he said in the Sunday episode. "Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope. Respect for those who came before us and hope for a safer world."