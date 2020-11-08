 
 

Emma Corrin Struggled to Learn Ballet at 24 to Prepare for Her Role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

The 'Pennyworth' actress opens up about the biggest challenge when it comes to portraying Lady Diana Spencer in the upcoming fourth installment of the Netflix royal drama series.

  • Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Emma Corrin's biggest challenge in her portrayal of Princess Diana came during the dancing scenes.

The actress, 24, debuts on the fourth season of "The Crown", which hits Netflix on 15 November (20), with the latest instalment documenting Prince Charles' romance with Lady Diana Spencer.

Speaking to MailOnline, Corrin confessed that learning her steps for Diana's favourite past time didn't come easy, admitting, "I definitely could not dance!"

"Diana's love of dance was how she expressed herself emotionally, I think," shared the star, who went on to note that, for her, picking up the routines was frustrating.

"There was a running joke at school that I danced like a spider because my limbs are too long," she said, adding, "It's hard to learn ballet when you're 24! I really held on to the fact that Diana wasn't a professional dancer."

Corrin's admissions come after it was reported by The Sun that the show will air a warning to viewers before episodes covering Diana's battle with bulimia.

"The following episode includes scenes of an eating disorder which some viewers may find troubling. Viewers discretion is required," says the notice, ahead of moments showing the late royal gorging on puddings before going into the bathroom and turning on taps to mask the sound of her being sick.

The life and legacy of Lady Diana will also be narrated in a biopic called "Spencer". She will be played by Kristen Stewart in the movie.

The American actress recently admitted she struggled to master Diana's English lilt. "The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," she said. "I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach."

