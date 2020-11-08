 
 

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades
WENN
TV

The Saunders and French Productions are closing their operations after filing for voluntary liquidation, nearly three decades after the firm was founded by the actress duo in 1992.

  • Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - U.K. comedy legends Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are shuttering their shared TV production firm after almost three decades.

The double act launched Saunders & French Productions in 1992 after finding fame with their "French and Saunders" sketch show in the late 1980s, and the funny duo's company bosses went on to co-produce the hit series "Absolutely Fabulous".

However, according to Deadline, the partners have filed for voluntary liquidation, with an insolvency company appointed to wind down the organisation's operations.

A notice to creditors states that the closure is a solvent liquidation, meaning all creditors should be paid in full.

  See also...

The firm's latest financial reports, dating from July, 2019, reveal $369,852 (£281,622) in capital and debts of only $3,228 (£2,461).

Recent ventures have included a 2016 "Absolutely Fabulous" movie and a special episode of "French and Saunders", released the following year.

The closure of Saunders & French Productions won't see the end of their working relationship, however, with both stars set to appear in Kenneth Branagh's new murder-mystery movie "Death on the Nile".

The "Murder on the Orient Express" sequel, along with Shawn Levy's action-comedy "Free Guy" starring Ryan Reynolds, was recently delayed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The two films were initially due to come out on 11 and 18 December (20), respectively, but studio bosses have opted to postpone the planned theatrical releases as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact cinema audiences.

You can share this post!

Emma Corrin Struggled to Learn Ballet at 24 to Prepare for Her Role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Malin Akerman's Sister Helps Save Her Movie 'Chick Fight' From Chaos
Most Read
Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'
TV

Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

John Stamos Forced to Sign NDA With 'Masked Singer' After Squiggly Monster Leaks His Own Identity

John Stamos Forced to Sign NDA With 'Masked Singer' After Squiggly Monster Leaks His Own Identity

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett Tapped for 'Brideshead Revisited' TV Reboot

Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett Tapped for 'Brideshead Revisited' TV Reboot

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

Stephen Colbert Chokes Up as He Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Poison U.S. Democracy

Stephen Colbert Chokes Up as He Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Poison U.S. Democracy

Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

Emma Corrin Struggled to Learn Ballet at 24 to Prepare for Her Role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin Struggled to Learn Ballet at 24 to Prepare for Her Role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades