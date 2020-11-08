Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

WENN TV

The Saunders and French Productions are closing their operations after filing for voluntary liquidation, nearly three decades after the firm was founded by the actress duo in 1992.

AceShowbiz - U.K. comedy legends Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are shuttering their shared TV production firm after almost three decades.

The double act launched Saunders & French Productions in 1992 after finding fame with their "French and Saunders" sketch show in the late 1980s, and the funny duo's company bosses went on to co-produce the hit series "Absolutely Fabulous".

However, according to Deadline, the partners have filed for voluntary liquidation, with an insolvency company appointed to wind down the organisation's operations.

A notice to creditors states that the closure is a solvent liquidation, meaning all creditors should be paid in full.

The firm's latest financial reports, dating from July, 2019, reveal $369,852 (£281,622) in capital and debts of only $3,228 (£2,461).

Recent ventures have included a 2016 "Absolutely Fabulous" movie and a special episode of "French and Saunders", released the following year.

The closure of Saunders & French Productions won't see the end of their working relationship, however, with both stars set to appear in Kenneth Branagh's new murder-mystery movie "Death on the Nile".

The "Murder on the Orient Express" sequel, along with Shawn Levy's action-comedy "Free Guy" starring Ryan Reynolds, was recently delayed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The two films were initially due to come out on 11 and 18 December (20), respectively, but studio bosses have opted to postpone the planned theatrical releases as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact cinema audiences.