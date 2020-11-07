 
 

System of a Down Returns With New Songs After Nearly 15 Years

The 'Chop Suey' band fronted by Serj Tankian get political as they release two new songs in a bid to raise awareness of the conflict in their home country Armenia.

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Heavy metal rockers System of a Down have released their first new music since 2005 in a bid to raise awareness of the conflict in Armenia.

The Armenian-American band, led by frontman Serj Tankian, have three U.S. number one albums to their name but have been inactive for more than a decade.

In a surprise move on Friday (06Nov20), the group dropped two tracks, "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz", in solidarity with Armenians under fire from Azerbaijani, and Turkish forces during the lopsided conflict.

A statement on the "Chop Suey" hitmakers' website reads. "We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years."

"The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, 'Protect The Land' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz' both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia."

"We're proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Further, we encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and once you do, hope you are inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices and human rights violations occurring there now."

They went on to urge fans to speak up for and donate for those affected by "crimes against humanity" that have allegedly occurred during a conflict that began over the summer.

The songs are available to purchase on their Bandcamp website - with all royalties going to the Armenia Fund - which is providing much needed supplies to those in need.

