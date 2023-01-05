 

System of a Down's Drummer Regrets Not Replacing Vocalist Serj Tankian

System of a Down's Drummer Regrets Not Replacing Vocalist Serj Tankian
Instagram/Tony Mott
Music

John Dolmayan wishes he and bandmates had carried on with a new vocalist when their frontman wanted a break from the 'Chop Suey' band following the release of their 2005 album.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan says the band should have replaced Serj Tankian in 2006. The "Chop Suey" group haven't made an album since 2005's "Hypnotize" and they went on a four-year hiatus the following year, with occasional tours since reuniting in 2010, as well as dropping charity singles "Genocidal Humanoidz" and "Protect the Land" in 2020.

"Quite frankly, we probably should have parted ways [with him] around 2006. I think we should have moved on, and if Serj didn't wanna be in the band at that time, we should have just moved on and done it with somebody else," John told the "Battleline" podcast when addressing the status of the band.

"But that's what happens when you're loyal and you really want to make it work. You'll put up with things that may be detrimental to the health of the band."

  Editors' Pick

John suggested he and the other bandmembers - bassist Shavo Odadjian and guitarist Daron Malakian - may have been better served finding a new frontman until Serj decided he wanted to return.

He added, "Maybe it would have been better if we moved on and got another singer for an album or two and continued to make music, then brought Serj back later if he wanted to come back. That probably would have been better. But as it is, I think we wasted 15, maybe 20 years of our lives waiting."

He claimed while the group have "tried to get together multiple times to make an album," circumstances made it tough to actually follow through with their plans while maintaining the band's "integrity."

Noting that all four members caused disagreements, he said "We couldn't really come together and agree. But if you have a majority of the band thinking one way and one person thinking the other, it's very difficult to come together and make music."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Justin Long Gets Candid in His Letter to Mark GF Kate Bosworth's Birthday, She Responds

Edward Norton Feels 'Uncomfortable' After Discovering His Ancestors Were Slave Owners
Related Posts
System of a Down Get Death Threats for Supporting Armenia

System of a Down Get Death Threats for Supporting Armenia

System of a Down Returns With New Songs After Nearly 15 Years

System of a Down Returns With New Songs After Nearly 15 Years

Latest News
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Rape and Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Ashley Morgan Smithline
  • Jan 05, 2023

Marilyn Manson Dropped From Rape and Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Ashley Morgan Smithline

SZA Opens Up on High School Bullying
  • Jan 05, 2023

SZA Opens Up on High School Bullying

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss to Be Laid to Rest in Los Angeles Private Funeral
  • Jan 05, 2023

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss to Be Laid to Rest in Los Angeles Private Funeral

Edward Norton Feels 'Uncomfortable' After Discovering His Ancestors Were Slave Owners
  • Jan 05, 2023

Edward Norton Feels 'Uncomfortable' After Discovering His Ancestors Were Slave Owners

Dj Khaled Has His Golf Cart Stuck in the Sand While in the Bahamas
  • Jan 05, 2023

Dj Khaled Has His Golf Cart Stuck in the Sand While in the Bahamas

System of a Down's Drummer Regrets Not Replacing Vocalist Serj Tankian
  • Jan 05, 2023

System of a Down's Drummer Regrets Not Replacing Vocalist Serj Tankian

Most Read
Janet Jackson Follows In Beyonce's Steps in Implementing 'MeToo' Checks for Upcoming Tour
Music

Janet Jackson Follows In Beyonce's Steps in Implementing 'MeToo' Checks for Upcoming Tour

Rolling Stone Defends Its Controversial 'Greatest Singers' List After Celine Dion Snub

Rolling Stone Defends Its Controversial 'Greatest Singers' List After Celine Dion Snub

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200

The Weeknd Left Shocked After 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song

The Weeknd Left Shocked After 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song

Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake

Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake

NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon

NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon

Snoop Dogg 'Shook Up' After Dionne Warwick Confronted Him and Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics

Snoop Dogg 'Shook Up' After Dionne Warwick Confronted Him and Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music