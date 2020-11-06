 
 

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

The 71-year-old 'Dallas' actor, who admits that he never thought he would feel this way again, shares he found love in the actress after being on a group text chain during the pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Patrick Duffy has found a new love in Linda Purl. Gotten in touch with the former "Happy Days" star again during the coronavirus pandemic after finding themselves in a group text chain with other friends, the actor famous for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on "Dallas" divulged that he is now in an "incredibly happy relationship" with her.

The 71-year-old actor, who will next be seen in Lifetime's upcoming holiday movie "Once Upon a Main Street", opened up about his new romance in an interview with PEOPLE. "I'm in an incredibly happy relationship," he spilled to the outlet. He went on to admit that he "never thought for a minute this would happen again." He further stressed, "I never thought I'd feel this way again."

On how Patrick and Linda become an item, PEOPLE reported that the pair were casual friends who lost contact over time. The lockdown caused by COVID-19 put them in a group text chain that eventually dwindled down to the two of them. "I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real," he recalled. "We haven't been apart since."

Before dating Linda, Patrick was married to late ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser for almost five decades. Together, they shared two sons, 46-year-old Padraic and 40-year-old Conor. When talking about his late wife who passed away in 2017 from cancer, he pointed out, "My wife and I, in 48 years we were always together."

Still, Patrick believed his late wife would want him to find happiness. "I feel quite honestly, that it is keeping with the desires of my wife, the fact that we are intended to be happy," he said. "So when it's offered, think about it, do whatever you do, but don't let it pass you up if it’s the right thing."

