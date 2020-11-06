 
 

'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Henry Golding and Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Henry Golding and Wife Are Expecting Their First Child
Fans and celeb friends immediately congratulate the happy couple on Instagram as Paul Feig, who directed Henry's movie 'Last Christmas', writes, 'Oh my god!!! So happy for you both!'

AceShowbiz - Henry Golding is about to become a dad! Taking to his Instagram account, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star has shared the happy news with his fans that she and wife Liv Lo are expecting their first child together.

He posted on Thursday, November 5 a couple of pictures of himself and his wife snuggling up on a bridge. In one of the photos, the 33-year-old could be seen excitedly pointing down at his lady's burgeoning baby bump. "2021 is already looking brighter," so he captioned the pictures.

The couple's fans and celeb friends immediately congratulated them in the comment section as Paul Feig, who directed Henry's movie "Last Christmas", wrote, "Oh my god!!! So happy for you both!." Meanwhile, "Crazy Rich Asians" helmer Jon Chu left multiple heart emojis as well clapping and crying emojis underneath the post. Actor Daniel Dae Kim wrote, "Congratulations!!!"

Fans also showered the soon-to-be parents with congratulatory messages. "Congratulations!! Take care @livlogolding! Enjoy the journey. Life will change after the new arrival," one said. "Congratulations love good news, especially one as good as this one!" another fan added.

The baby news arrives months after they celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary. "It's the month of love for us. Happy Anniversary month baby @henrygolding Celebrating our #weday #everyday #tobegolding," Lo wrote a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Henry and Liv first met on New Year's Day in 2011. They later got engaged in 2015 before tying the knot in Malaysia in August 2016.

Amid the pandemic, the couple moved to L.A. earlier this year with Liv saying that she's "grateful" that she has her husband by her side in the "difficult year." She wrote in September, "It's been a difficult year, but we are grateful for the time it's given us. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd be able to spend every day together and in the midst of it move to LA. Celebrating the little wins in life like settling into our dream home."

