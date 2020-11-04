Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Denise Bidot Deletes Instagram After Denying Split Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The plus-size fashion model was earlier reported to have dumped the 'Lollipop' rapper over his support for Donald Trump and she fueled the speculation with her cryptic post.

AceShowbiz - Denise Bidot has limited her social media use by shutting down her Instagram account amid reports that she broke up with Lil Wayne. The 34-year-old model's account disappeared on Tuesday, November 3 after previously posting a cryptic quote that fueled the split rumors.

However, Denise has debunked the breakup reports. Responding to LOVEBSCOTT'S tweet which reposted an article about their alleged split, the plus-size fashion model wrote, "I did NOT! This is absolutely false."

Denise also revealed her reason to shut down her page on the photo-sharing site. "Over it," she simply replied to a fan who asked, "Why you deleted your insta."

Previously, it was reported that Denise and Lil Wayne broke up and it was her who made the call, because she cannot date a Donald Trump supporter. A supposed friend of the model told MTO News she "was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She's so disappointed in him." The friend added, "She broke up with Wayne. It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part," but did not detail other reasons that led to the alleged breakup.

Denise added fuel to the speculation as she shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories which read, "Sometimes love just isn't enough …," with a broken heart emoji. She and Tunechi were also no longer following each other on Instagram at the time.

Weezy shocked everyone when he shared a picture of his meeting with Trump on Thursday, October 29. "besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," he gushed about the president and his Platinum Plan in the caption, adding, "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

The 38-year-old star quickly came under fire, with 50 Cent posting on Instagram, "oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE." Lil Jon also showed his strong disagreement with Tunechi's political views, tweeting, "HOW ABOUT F****** NOOOOOO."