'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Complete Their Teams in Last Night of Blind Auditions

Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Sunday, November 2 episode of "The Voice" season 19 marked the last night of Blind Auditions. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton finally completed their group of 10 artists before the show moves on to the next round.

The first contestant that night was Julia Cooper from Poland, Ohio. Singing "Alaska" by Maggie Rogers, Julia impressed John who turned his chair for her within the first few seconds of her performance. Kelly and Gwen also hit their buttons, but Julia chose to be on Team John.

The next singer was Apropos from Detroit, Mich, who sang "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye. Unfortunately, no one turned for him. Later, John Sullivan from Denver, N.C. took the stage to sing "Operator (That's Not the Way It Feels)" by Jim Croce. John, Gwen and Blake loved his voice, and he decided to join Team Blake.

Singing "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd was Skylar Alyvia Mayton from Grand Rapids, Mich. Only Kelly turned her chair for the 15-year-old singer, so she was automatically on Team Kelly. Following it up was Lain Roy from Larkspur, Co. He sang "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi, and his radio-ready pop voice piqued both Gwen and John's interest. After a good pitch, Lain picked Gwen to be his coach.

Jared Ming then took the stageto perform "Drunk Me" by Mitchell Tenpenny, but unfortunately no one turned for him. Trio Worth the Wait, which consists of Mother Tara and her two teenage daughters Mia and Jaycee, later sang "When Will I Be Loved" by Linda Ronstadt. Gwen turned her chair quickly, and once the trio showed off their impressive harmony, the other three coaches hit their buttons. Worth the Wait chose to be the last singer on Team Blake.

Emmalee from Clarksville, Tennessee, meanwhile, opted to sing Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know". John and Kelly both turned their chair for her and eventually, Emmalee chose Team Kelly, marking herself as the last artist in Kelly's team.

Singing "Does My Ring Burn Your Finger" by Lee Ann Womack was Bailey Rae. John was happy that both Kelly and Blake didn't have the chance to get Bailey on their teams. And as he was the only one who hit the button, the singer did go to Team John.

Neci from Nashville performed "God Bless the Child" by Billie Holiday, but John noted some pitch issues on her. She unfortunately didn't move forward. Up next was Tori Miller from Siloam Springs. Gwen turned for her because she loved how "calm" and "soothing" Tori's voice, while John opted out because of "pitch issues." Gwen completed her team with Tori.

The last singer to perform that night was James Pyle from West Hills. Singing "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles, he impressed all judges. He automatically went to Team John.