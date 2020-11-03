Eve Exits 'The Talk' After Four Seasons to Focus on 'Expanding' Her Family

CBS TV

In a new episode of the CBS daytime talk show, the 41-year-old singer/rapper thanks her co-hosts, including Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, for their support all this time.

AceShowbiz - Eve is departing from "The Talk". The rapper and singer announced on Monday, November 2 that she will be with the CBS daytime talk show only until this December, noting that it would be hard for her to travel back from London, where she and husband Maximillion Cooper currently reside.

"It's been a crazy year, obviously for all of us," she shared. "And I'm so grateful that I'm able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can't see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host."

She went on to say, "We're on another lockdown from Thursday, and that's another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family."

"I have had the most beautiful experience. I've grown as a woman, as a person. I've said it once, I'll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you," Eve, who joined the talk show in November 2017 to replace Aisha Tyler, added.

The 41-year-old star later thanked her co-hosts, including Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, for their support all this time. "Real friends support each other. We all support you," said Carrie Ann.

Meanwhile, Sharon chimed in, "Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy." Sheryl then joked, "Hurry up so I can be an auntie."

Prior to this, Marie Osmond announced her departure from "The Talk" after one season. "One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I'm excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," she tweeted in September, adding that she was "looking forward to spending more time with him & visiting all the kids/grandkids."