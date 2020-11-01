 
 

'Black Panther' Star Says Marvel All-Female Superhero Film Is 'Only a Matter of Time'

Letitia Wright claims Marvel bosses don't need any convincing to do an all-female superhero blockbuster movie as they have secretly begun to develop the project.

AceShowbiz - "Black Panther" star Letitia Wright is convinced Marvel bosses are secretly plotting an all-female "Avengers" blockbuster.

The actress, who appeared as Shuri in a string of Marvel movies, including "Black Panther", "Avengers: Infinity War", and "Avengers: Endgame", has already seen the wheels rolling on the potential project, and insists a big girl power announcement is imminent.

"I don't think we have to fight for it," Letitia tells Yahoo Entertainment.

The star moved on to explain that company COO Kevin Feige and Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Victoria Alonso have already made it clear that they want to see the movie.

"She (Alonso) is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin (Feige)," Letitia says. "It's only a matter of time before they do it."

Letitia is already envisioning a dream line-up for the all-women "Avengers" spin-off that includes her "Black Panther" co-stars, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angela Basset, as well as characters from other realms of the Marvel universe, including Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

"Definitely have to have Captain Marvel," Wright smiles.

However, the future of the Black Panther franchise hangs in the balance following the death of the film's star, Chadwick Boseman.

Letitia recently confessed she can't imagine another film without the actor.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," she told Porter magazine. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange."

