Beyonce's Fans 'Not Okay' After She Declares Goal to 'Slow Down' From Music

Social media users jump to conclusions that the 'Drunk in Love' songstress is retiring from the industry following her interview with British Vogue, in which she says that she wants to focus on her family.

Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beyhive are not ready for a world without the voice of Beyonce Knowles. The R&B star's fans have gone into frenzy after reading her interview with British Vogue, in which she shared her goals to slow down from music and spend more time with her family.

Thinking that the 39-year-old's statement is a retirement announcement, people took to Twitter to express their grief over the news. "I'm not okay," one person, who took the news hard, wrote, "Beyonce is my mother, if you gave birth to me, you can't just retire like that."

Another shocked fan tweeted, "Beyonce is retiring.... I can't breather, someone check up on me." A third one went as far as announcing the end of her/his Beyonce fan account as saying, "Hi everyone, this will be my last tweet. I guess beyonce is going to retire. I will leave stan twitter and focus on my school I really have so much fun, I am grateful for everything and everyone. If you give me your ig we can stay in contact+."

Apparently having not read Bey's new magazine interview, a confused fan asked, "why is everyone saying beyonce gonna retire stfu im gonna cry." Another lamented how Beyonce's supposed retirement has just made 2020 even more awful, "2020 done took Kobe (Kobe Bryant), gave us a global pandemic and these stupid mask, and now Beyonce wanna raise her kids and retire."

Not ready to hear such news, someone else wrote, "I know it's very selfish of me but I don't want Beyonce to retire anytime soon. She gives me so much happiness that I feel like she was takes a break I'll just be kinda sad without her doing anything."

However, some others thought that those who think Beyonce is retiring were making false assumption. "Why some streets say, Beyonce is going to retire, when still there's two Netflix deals in the pipeline?!" one person pointed out.

"Y'all really think Beyonce would announce a retirement through a magazine lmaooooo and the fact y'all think Beyonce would retire is beyond me lmao," another argued. Someone else thinks that Bey's fans confused the Grammy-winning artist to another popular female star, "Not y'all thinking Beyonce gonna retire must got her confused with Rihanna."

In the said interview, Beyonce explained how she has "absolutely changed" amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life," the mother of three shared, explaining how works have consumed most of her time since she was a teen, "I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects nonstop."

"It's been heavy and hectic," she added. "I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."