 
 

Donald Trump Says Lil Wayne Meeting Was Per the Rapper's Request

The president sings praises of the 'Lollipop' hitmaker after they met up to discuss Trump's Platinum Plan for Black America, saying, 'The meeting went very well.'

  • Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has spoken up about his unexpected meeting with Lil Wayne. In a press conference on Friday, October 30, the president was asked by a reporter how his meet-up with the rapper came about. According to the president, it was Weezy who reached out to him first.

"Well, he wanted a meeting," Trump told the press. "He asked for a meeting, and we had the meeting. And as you saw, the meeting went very well." POTUS also spoke highly of Lil Wayne, saying, "He's a really nice guy. He's really an activist, in a very positive way."

On Thursday, Weezy took to Twitter to share his photo with Trump from their meeting. They both flashed a smile while giving a thumbs-up. Clearly proud of it, he wrote in the caption, "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus."

He appeared to show his support for the president as he went on gushing about him and his Platinum Plan, "besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

  See also...

Weezy quickly came under fire, with 50 Cent, who was earlier slammed for joking about endorsing Trump before making a slick maneuver, posting on Instagram, "oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE." Lil Jon also showed his strong disagreement with Tunechi's political views, tweeting, "HOW ABOUT F****** NOOOOOO."

Meanwhile, journalist Roland Martin didn't hold back in calling out the 38-year-old rap star. "Let me as clear as possible: Lil Wayne @LilTunechi is STUPID AF for posting this," he wrote. "His analysis of Trump's Platinum Plan is stuck on stupid. I would hope these other rappers like @KillerMike @SnoopDogg @Tip would cuss this fool out for being a dumb a**. If I had his # I would!"

He offered to educate Weezy on Trump's Platinum Plan, adding in a separate tweet, "If @LilTunechi Lil Wayne wants to get educated about Trump's Platinum Plan, don't go on ESPN or Fox Sports. Come on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. Pick a day, Wayne. You clearly haven't read a damn thing in the ONE PAGE plan."

Other Twitter users wrote things such as, "You're a f**king idiot, dude," "What do you think about 45 not condemning white supremacy during the debate???" and "my hood is NOT listening to Lil Wayne anymore," in response to Wayne's meeting with Trump.

Wayne has not responded to the backlash.

