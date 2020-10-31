 
 

Kanye West Takes Out Full Page Political Ad in New York Times

Kanye West Takes Out Full Page Political Ad in New York Times
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Gold Digger' rapper pens a poem for his political ad and publishes it in the New York Times amid his presidential campaign in the United States election.

  • Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has attempted to reinvigorate his struggling U.S. presidential campaign by publishing an open letter as a full page ad in The New York Times.

The rapper has only made the official ballot in 12 states ahead of Tuesday's (03Nov20) big election, not including New York, but has registered as a write-in candidate there.

To try and boost his flagging run under his 'Birthday Party' banner, the "Gold Digger" published a letter to Americans in Friday's newspaper using similar language to a recent promo video he made for his planned Yeezy Christian Academy school.

He writes, "Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. Even in our darkest moments, We believe."

Kanye goes on to say that "we" believe in "world at peace," "our people," and "our families," and that America needs to, "H.E.A.L.," which stands for "Hold Everyone Accountable to Love."

  See also...

"Our future will provide expecting families with a safe and secure plan that values every stage of life," he continues. "Our future will provide a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status."

"Our future will provide an education system that promotes freedom and visionary thinking. Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become."

He goes on to outline his Christian faith, before concluding, "God is love. Let's lead with love. Our future is waiting on us."

A representative for Kanye tells The New York Post's Page Six gossip column, "This is his open letter on how he envisions the future of America should be."

The musician is also releasing an accompanying campaign video in which he stands in front of a black-and-white American flag, in asks, "What is just? True justice?" and once again talks about his faith in God and prayer, as well as asking voters to "write in" Kanye West on their ballots.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Approves of Democratic Ad Using Her Song

Halsey Granted Restraining Order Against Guitar-Smashing Stalker
Related Posts
Kanye West Unveils 'Nah Nah Nah' Remix Ft. DaBaby and 2 Chainz

Kanye West Unveils 'Nah Nah Nah' Remix Ft. DaBaby and 2 Chainz

Kanye West Launches His Own Yeezy Christian Academy

Kanye West Launches His Own Yeezy Christian Academy

Kanye West Baffled as to Why He Loses Over 100,000 Followers on Twitter

Kanye West Baffled as to Why He Loses Over 100,000 Followers on Twitter

Kanye West Brags About Getting People Scared After Jennifer Aniston Warns Against Voting for Him

Kanye West Brags About Getting People Scared After Jennifer Aniston Warns Against Voting for Him

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident